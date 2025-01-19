Heavy rainfall hits Tamil Nadu, water enters temple chambers in Rameswaram | WATCH

Sunday, January 19, 2025
     
Video from inside the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple showed devotees making their way through waterlogged areas inside the temple complex.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu Chennai Published : Jan 19, 2025 20:11 IST, Updated : Jan 19, 2025 20:11 IST
tamil nadu rains
Image Source : ANI People walking through waterlogged areas inside the temple.

Heavy rainfall lashed several districts of Tami Nadu on Sunday, with pockets of Chennai getting waterlogged due to the downpour. Owing to the incessant showers in Rameswaram, rainwater entered the Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple causing water logging inside the temple quarters.

Visuals from inside the temple showed devotees walking through the waterlogged chambers in the temple. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers and thunderstorms in isolated places for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

According to the weather department, a trough in the easterlies is present over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Tamil Nadu coast, at lower levels. As a result, scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, is expected at isolated locations over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The rainfall is expected to also cause disruption in normal traffic movement and cause hindrance to commuters. Tamil Nadu which recently celebrated Pongal in full fervour usually receives heavy rainfall every year during the months of December and January. 

