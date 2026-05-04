Gobichettipalayam Election Result LIVE: TVK's Sengottaiyan leading against DMK, AIADMK

Chennai:

The Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency is one of the 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and is numbered 106. It is a general constituency, not reserved for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

The seat falls under the Erode Lok Sabha constituency and is witnessing a high-stakes contest this election. Veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan is seeking to retain his stronghold, this time on a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ticket after switching from the AIADMK, making the contest closely watched in the region.

Key candidates in Gobichettipalayam

Sengottaiyan has held the seat continuously since 2006, and his shift to TVK has added a new dimension to the race. The election is expected to test whether personal influence can outweigh party loyalty in the politically significant Kongu belt.

The constituency is known for voting patterns shaped by caste unity among Kongu groups, along with issues affecting farmers and traders. Key concerns such as agriculture, irrigation, water security and leadership credibility are likely to play a decisive role.

Among the key candidates in the fray are N Nallasivam from the DMK, V B Prabhu from the AIADMK, K A Sengottaiyan representing TVK and M K Seethalakshmi from the NTK, along with others.

Gobichettipalayam election result: Who is leading and who's trailing?

According to the latest trends, TVK's Sengottaiyan KA is leading in the seat against Nallasivam N of the DMK. Prabhu VB of the AIADMK is third.

Gobichettipalayam demography profile

As per Election Commission data, the Gobichettipalayam constituency had 2,56,363 voters during the 2021 Assembly elections. Of these, 1,23,299 were male and 1,33,058 were female, while 6 voters identified as third gender.

A total of 2,878 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters stood at 27, including 26 men and 1 woman.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results LIVE