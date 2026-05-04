Edappadi election result 2026 live updates: Can DMK breach EPS’s stronghold?

Chennai:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) counts the votes to declare the results for the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on the Edappadi constituency, a key seat in the Salem district. The constituency is part of the Salem Lok Sabha segment and has remained politically significant due to its association with senior AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Edappadi has long been considered a stronghold of the AIADMK, with Palaniswami representing the seat multiple times and emerging as one of the most influential leaders in Tamil Nadu politics. In the 2026 elections, the seat is witnessing a direct contest between AIADMK and DMK, with other parties and independents also in the fray. The outcome here is expected to carry symbolic as well as strategic importance for the AIADMK.

Who is winning in Edappadi?

The latest trends and leads from Edappadi will be updated here as counting progresses.

Key candidates

Edappadi remains one of the most high-profile constituencies in Tamil Nadu, largely due to its association with AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Representing the AIADMK, Palaniswami is once again the central figure in the contest, aiming to retain his stronghold in the western belt.

The DMK has fielded Kaasi as its main challenger, setting up a direct contest between the two Dravidian heavyweights. Priyadharshini is contesting from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), while independent candidate K Premkumar is also in the fray.

While multiple candidates are contesting, the primary battle is expected to remain between AIADMK and DMK, with Edappadi continuing to hold both symbolic and strategic importance in the state’s political landscape.

The demography of Edappadi

According to Election Commission data, Edappadi has a sizable electorate of over 2.7 lakh voters, comprising a mix of rural and semi-urban populations. The constituency includes areas from Edappadi taluk and parts of Mettur, with local issues such as agriculture, water resources, and infrastructure playing a key role in shaping voter preferences.

Edappadi past result

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami won the seat with a massive margin, reinforcing his dominance in the constituency. He defeated DMK candidate T Sambathkumar, continuing the AIADMK’s stronghold in the region.

The victory was particularly significant as Palaniswami registered one of the biggest winning margins of his political career, underlining his personal influence in the western belt of Tamil Nadu.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?