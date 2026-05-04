Dharmapuri election result 2026 live updates: Can PMK retain its stronghold?

New Delhi:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) counts the votes to declare the results for the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, attention has turned to the Dharmapuri constituency, a key seat in the Dharmapuri district. The constituency is part of the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha segment and has remained politically competitive over the years, witnessing contests between DMK, PMK and AIADMK.

Dharmapuri has seen shifting political trends, with different parties winning the seat across election cycles. In the 2026 elections, the constituency is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest, with major Dravidian parties and regional players in the fray, making it a closely watched battleground in northern Tamil Nadu.

Who is winning in Dharmapuri?

The latest trends and leads from Dharmapuri will be updated here as counting progresses.

Key candidates

Dharmapuri is witnessing a competitive contest in 2026, with candidates from major alliances and regional parties.

The PMK, which won the seat in the previous election, is looking to retain its hold, while the DMK has fielded a strong challenger to regain the constituency. Other notable candidates include representatives from AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and independents, making it a multi-cornered fight.

Despite multiple contenders, the primary battle is expected to revolve around PMK and DMK, reflecting the constituency’s recent electoral pattern.

The demography of Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri has an electorate of over 2.6 lakh voters and is largely rural in character, with agriculture playing a central role in the local economy.

The region, located in north-western Tamil Nadu, is known for its agrarian base and issues related to water availability, employment, and infrastructure, all of which influence voter behaviour.

Dharmapuri past result

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, PMK candidate S P Venkateshwaran won the Dharmapuri seat with 1,05,630 votes, securing a vote share of around 48.6%. He defeated DMK candidate P Subramani, who polled 78,770 votes, by a margin of 26,860 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, DMK candidate P Subramani had won the seat, indicating a shift in voter preference in 2021.

The alternating results highlight Dharmapuri as a competitive constituency, making the 2026 contest particularly significant.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?