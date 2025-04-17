Controversial remarks: Madras HC orders police to file case against Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin had removed Ponmudy as DMK deputy general secretary, even as the senior leader later tendered an apology for his for his "inappropriate remarks."

Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the Tamil Nadu Police to register a case against state Forest Minister K Ponmudy over his recent controversial remarks, which had already led to his removal from a key party position. The Court warned the police that failure to register an FIR against DMK leader K. Ponmudy would prompt it to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against them.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who gave the warning to the police, said, "now the court has taken cognizance of the matter. Even if you do not have a complaint, register a case and proceed with the investigation."

The judge posted to April 23 further hearing of the suo motu proceedings.

K Ponmudy's controversial remarks

Ponmudy recently sparked controversy with his remarks on Shaivism and Vaishnavism, made in reference to a sex worker during a public event. The comments drew sharp criticism from various quarters, including DMK MP Kanimozhi.

In response to the backlash, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin removed Ponmudy from his position as the party's deputy general secretary. The senior leader later issued an apology for his "inappropriate remarks."

Ponmudy was also involved in controversy, linking North Indians with selling 'pani puri'. Taking a dig at those who insist jobs will be available for those who learn Hindi, he had wondered who were selling pani puri in the city (Coimbatore) now, an obvious reference to the predominantly Hindi-speaking vendors involved in the trade.

(With PTI inputs)

