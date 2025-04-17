Tamil actor-politician Vijay gets Fatwa for hosting 'alcoholics' at Iftar party, portraying Muslims negatively This follows a month-old controversy where rivals accused TVK of seeking Y-security from the Centre for Vijay, allegedly due to threats from Muslims.

Chennai:

A fatwa has been issued against Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay, the president of the Tamil Nadu Vijay Karthik (TVK) party, for allegedly portraying Muslims negatively in his movies and for inviting people involved in gambling and liquor consumption for his Iftar party. The fatwa was issued by All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi.

He stated that while Vijay has maintained friendly relations with the Muslim community and even hosted an Iftar party, his films have portrayed Muslims in a negative light, specifically as promoters of terrorism. Additionally, the presence of gamblers and alcohol consumers at the Iftar gathering further angered Sunni Muslims in Tamil Nadu. In response to their concerns, Maulana Razvi issued a fatwa advising Muslims not to support or align themselves with Vijay.

"He (Vijay) has formed a political party and maintained cordial relations with Muslims. However, he has portrayed Muslims in a negative way as those who spread terrorism in his films. Gamblers and liquor consumers were invited to his Iftar party. Due to all this, Sunni Muslims of Tamil Nadu are angry with him. They asked for a fatwa. So, in my answer, I have issued a fatwa mentioning that Muslims should not stand with Vijay," Maulana Razvi Bareilvi said.

This follows a month-old controversy where rivals accused TVK of seeking Y-security from the Centre for Vijay, allegedly due to threats from Muslims.

Vijay filed a plea challenging the Waqf Act

Recently, after the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, Vijay had moved the Supreme Court challenging the law. The top court earlier on Wednesday heard petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The apex court indicated that it could pass an interim order to stay certain key provisions of the Waqf Act, besides expressing its concerns over the violence-hit Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

(With inputs from ANI)