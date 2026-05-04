Coimbatore South Results 2026 LIVE: Can DMK retain seat against AIADMK? Counting begins

Coimbatore:

Counting of votes for the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency will begin shortly at 8 am, with early trends expected soon after. Coimbatore South, one of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, has emerged as a high-profile battleground in the 2026 elections. Located in Coimbatore district and forming part of the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat, this urban constituency carries significant political weight in western Tamil Nadu. The seat has drawn attention due to a multi-cornered contest involving major parties and emerging players.

Coimbatore South key candidates

The 2026 contest in Coimbatore South features prominent names across parties:

V Senthil Balaji (DMK): A senior leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he is banking on the party’s recent electoral momentum and organisational strength.

Amman K Arjunan (AIADMK): Representing the AIADMK, he brings experience and a strong base in the western region.

V Senthil Kumar (TVK): Contesting on behalf of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, he represents a newer political force aiming to expand its footprint.

V Perarivalan (NTK): The Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate is expected to draw support from voters focused on identity and governance issues.

Coimbatore South LIVE updates

Counting of votes for Coimbatore South begins.

(Leads and results will be updated here as counting progresses)

Coimbatore electoral history and recent trends

Coimbatore South has seen tightly fought elections in recent years. In 2021, BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan won the seat by a narrow margin of 1,728 votes against Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Kamal Haasan, underlining how competitive the constituency can be.

In 2016, AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan secured victory, defeating the Congress candidate. More recently, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK registered a strong performance in this segment, winning by a significant margin, which could influence the current contest.