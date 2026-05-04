Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Results 2026 LIVE: Can DMK retain key Chennai stronghold? Counting begins

Chennai:

Counting of votes for the Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency is underway, with early trends coming in. Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, one of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, is located in Chennai district and remains a politically significant urban seat in North Tamil Nadu. With over 1.6 lakh voters and a socially diverse electorate, the seat reflects a blend of middle-class residents, working populations, and minority communities. Civic issues such as infrastructure, housing, public services, and urban governance continue to dominate voter concerns.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni key candidates

The 2026 election in Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni has a crowded field, with 26 candidates contesting:

Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK): A prominent face of the DMK and the sitting MLA, seeking to retain the party’s stronghold in the constituency.

Aadirajaram (AIADMK): Representing the AIADMK, aiming to challenge the DMK’s dominance.

Aysha (NTK): Contesting on behalf of Naam Tamilar Katchi, targeting issue-based voters.

Selvam D (TVK): Representing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, adding to the multi-cornered nature of the contest.

Candidates from BSP, TVMK, and multiple independents further widen the contest.

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni LIVE Updates

(Live counting updates and leads will be added here as results come in)

Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni electoral history and trends

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni has traditionally been a stronghold of the DMK. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi Stalin won the seat comfortably, contributing to the DMK-led alliance’s sweeping victory across the state.

The constituency has consistently leaned towards the DMK in recent years, though the presence of multiple candidates often affects vote shares and margins.

Despite being seen as a relatively safe seat for the DMK, the large number of candidates and evolving voter dynamics could influence margins. Opposition parties will be looking to make inroads, while smaller parties and independents may play a role in splitting votes.