Patient's son stabs doctor in Chennai, thrashed after being caught by hospital staff | VIDEO

A shocking video has emerged from Tamil Nadu's Chennai, showing the person allegedly responsible for the stabbing of a doctor in a Chennai hospital throwing away the knife he used to commit the crime. As the video progresses, the hospital staff are seen catching hold of the accused and thrashing him.

It is important to note that the doctor, identified as Dr. Balaji Jagannath, was on duty at Chennai's Kalaignar Centenary Hospital when the accused, who believed his mother had not received proper treatment, allegedly stabbed him seven times. Dr. Balaji has been admitted to the ICU with serious stab wounds. According to police, the attacker, Vignesh, and one of his associates have been arrested.





What happened

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Vignesh from Perungalathur, obtained an outpatient entry pass and entered the oncology department, where Dr. Balaji was on duty around 10:30 am. Vignesh was accompanied by one of his accomplice. Reports indicate that Vignesh's mother, Prema, is suffering from cancer, and the accused supposedly had a heated argument with the doctor over her treatment. The accused blamed the doctor for his mother's critical health. After the argument escalated, Vignesh took out a knife, and stabbed the doctor for over seven times.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that after the stabbing incident, the doctor was immediately admitted to the ICU. Private security personnel were deployed inside the hospital, while police were stationed on the outskirts. After the attack, the accused tried to escape but was apprehended by security and hospital staff.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also reacted to the incident.

Significantly, in the aftermath of the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister expressed his shock. He said, "It is shocking that a relative of a patient stabbed a duty doctor at Kalaignar Centenary Speciality Hospital. The accused in this case has been arrested immediately. I have ordered a thorough investigation into this matter and for providing all necessary treatment to the injured doctor. It is our duty to ensure the safety of our doctors who work selflessly. The government will take all steps to ensure such incidents don't occur in the future."