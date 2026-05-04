Bodinayakkanur election result 2026 live updates: Will AIADMK challenge OPS’s bastion?

Chennai:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) counts the votes to declare the results for the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, attention has turned to the Bodinayakkanur constituency, a key seat in the Theni district. The constituency is part of the Theni Lok Sabha segment and has long been politically significant, especially due to its association with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Bodinayakkanur has historically been an AIADMK stronghold, but the 2026 election has introduced new dynamics, with shifting alliances and high-profile contests making it one of the most closely watched seats in the state.

Who is winning in Bodinayakkanur?

The latest trends and leads from Bodinayakkanur will be updated here as counting progresses.

Key candidates

Bodinayakkanur is witnessing a high-stakes contest in 2026, with prominent leaders and shifting political equations shaping the race.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) is contesting the seat, making it a high-profile battle given his long-standing association with the constituency. He faces a strong challenge from V T Narayanasamy of the AIADMK.

Other candidates from parties like DMK allies, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and independents are also in the fray, making it a multi-cornered contest. However, the main battle is expected to revolve around OPS and the AIADMK candidate.

The demography of Bodinayakkanur

Bodinayakkanur has an electorate of over 2.6 lakh voters and a mix of rural and semi-urban populations.

The constituency, located in the Theni district, is influenced by agriculture, plantation economy, and local trade. Social composition and caste dynamics also play a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes in the region.

Bodinayakkanur past result

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam won the Bodinayakkanur seat with 1,00,050 votes, securing a vote share of 46.58%. He defeated DMK candidate Thanga Tamilselvan, who polled 41.45% votes, by a margin of 11,021 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, O Panneerselvam also won the seat, with a margin of 15,608 votes, reaffirming his stronghold in the constituency.

The consistent victories highlight Bodinayakkanur as a key political bastion, making the 2026 contest particularly significant amid changing alliances.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?