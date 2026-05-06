BJP’s presence shrinks to single seat in Tamil Nadu Assembly; who's saffron party's lone winner

Chennai:

The counting of votes in Tamil Nadu concluded on Monday, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party with 108 seats. Stalin-led DMK won 59 seats while the AIADMK won 47 seats. Heavyweights across the party line, including MK Stalin and Durai Murugan, lost in their strong bastions.

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) managed to win only one seat, down from four seats it won in the 2021 assembly polls.

Who is BJP’s lone winner in Tamil Nadu?

Bhojarajan.M is the only BJP candidate who won election in Tamil Nadu. He emerged victorious in Udhagamandalam constituency, defeating TVK’s Ibrahim.R by a narrow margin of just 976 votes. Bhojarajan got 48,488 votes, while Ibrahim amassed 47,512 votes.

Congress’ Ramachandran.B finished at third spot with 45,658 votes.

About Bhojarajan.M

79-year-old Bhojarajan rose to prominence after winning in Udhagamandalam. He joined the BJP around 2014 and has remained an active figure in Nilgiris politics for decades.

In 2021, he again contested from Udhagamandalam on a BJP ticket but lost to Congress candidate R. Ganesh.

According to his election affidavit, Bhojarajan declared assets worth approximately Rs 17.5 crore and reported no criminal cases against him.

TVK's bid to form government

Vijay was unanimously chosen as the legislature party leader of TVK on Tuesday. Marking an impressive entry into politics, he secured victories in both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies. However, the party still falls short of a majority by 10 seats. Vijay is expected to formally stake his claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu today.

He has also reached out to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan through a letter, seeking their backing. Meanwhile, the four MLAs from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) also met Vijay at his Chennai residence.

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