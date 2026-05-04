Avanashi Results 2026 Live Updates: Will AIADMK retain its stronghold?

Chennai:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) counts the votes to declare the results for the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, attention has turned to the Avanashi constituency, a reserved (SC) seat in the Tiruppur district. The constituency is part of the Nilgiris Lok Sabha segment and remains a key seat in western Tamil Nadu.

Avanashi has traditionally been a stronghold of the AIADMK, with the party maintaining a dominant presence in the constituency over the years. In the 2026 elections, the seat is witnessing a direct contest between AIADMK and DMK, with other parties also in the fray.

Who is winning in Avanashi?

The latest trends and leads from Avanashi will be updated here as counting progresses.

Key candidates

The Avanashi contest in 2026 features prominent candidates from major Dravidian parties along with smaller outfits. AIADMK has fielded P Dhanapal, a senior leader and former Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, who is aiming to retain the seat and extend the party’s dominance in the constituency. The DMK has fielded Athiyamaan Raju as its main challenger, setting up a direct contest between the two Dravidian rivals.

Other notable candidates include representatives from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and smaller parties, along with independent candidates, making it a multi-cornered contest. However, the primary battle is expected to remain between AIADMK and DMK.

The demography of Avanashi

According to available data, Avanashi has an electorate of over 2.5 lakh voters and a predominantly rural profile, with a significant Scheduled Caste population. The constituency spans parts of Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, with agriculture and local economic issues playing a key role in shaping voter preferences.

Avanashi's past result

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, AIADMK candidate P Dhanapal won the Avanashi seat with 1,17,284 votes (around 55% vote share). He defeated DMK candidate Athiyamaan Raju, who polled 66,382 votes, by a margin of 50,902 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, P Dhanapal of AIADMK also won the seat, reinforcing the party’s stronghold in the constituency. The consistent victories underline Avanashi’s reputation as an AIADMK bastion, making the 2026 contest particularly significant.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: DMK eyes comeback momentum, can AIADMK stage a fightback?