Actor Vijay calls politics a battlefield at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first rally in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party chief Vijay.

Tamil Nadu: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party chief Vijay, speaking at the party's first State Conference today (October 27), remarked that politics is "not a cine field but a battlefield," adding that his party members must be vigilant on the ground.

"Politics is not a cine field; it is a battlefield. It's serious. Whether it's dealing with a snake or politics, if we decide to take it up with seriousness and a touch of humour, only then can we endure in this field and handle opponents. We need to stay cautious on the ground," Vijay said.

Discussing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's ideology, the actor-turned-politician emphasised that they were not aiming to "separate Dravidian Nationalism and Tamil Nationalism."

"These are the two eyes of this land. We shouldn't limit ourselves to any one identity," he added.

"I have left my acting career to join politics. I am here as your Vijay, trusting all of you. There's a group singing the same tune, labelling everyone who enters politics and deceiving the people. They are involved in underground dealings. Under the guise of the Dravidian Model, they are misleading people as an anti-people government," he said.

Vijay targets DMK, speaks out against NEET

Forces dividing the country on religious lines and corrupt entities are his party's enemies, TVK leader and top Tamil actor Vijay said, and announced his party has been based on secular social justice ideologies with leaders like EVR Periyar and K Kamaraj as its guiding lights.

The latest entrant to Tamil Nadu politics, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam founder Vijay took an apparent dig at the DMK and its first family, saying its leaders were calling the "anti-people government as Dravida model government."

The Dravida model government is a reference to DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin's oft-repeated statement that such a model of governance was an inclusive one ensuring the well-being of all sections of Tamil society.

In his maiden public speech eight months after announcing the launch of TVK, Vijay said the late veterans MG Ramachandran and NT Ramarao where ridiculed as mere cinema actors when they made their political plunge "but they continue to remain in the hearts of the people" of the respective states, i.e Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

"Some here have been painting anyone entering politics with a particular colour, fooling people but they will be doing underground dealings, make noises during election and always talk about fascism. And create majority-minority fears among people who are united," he said, addressing the well-attended state public conference at Vikravandi in this district.

"You are calling an anti-people government as Dravida model rule and fooling people. Stop painting those opposing you with certain colours," he said. TVK's principle is everyone is equal by birth. "Should i need to say who is opposed to this," he asked. While the divisive forces could be identified and even reveal themselves, a corrupt entity was like a virus and elusive.

"It will enact a drama about ideology. Don the cloak of culture protector. It has no face, but only a mask. The mask is the face. The corrupt hypocrites are among us and are presently ruling us now," Vijay said. TVK's one enemy was the divisive forces, while such corrupt hypocrites were the other.

"Those spoiling the country with divisive politics is TVK's primary ideological enemy. The next is a selfish family looting Tamil Nadu in the name of Dravida model (governance), using the names of Periyar and Anna; its our political enemy," Vijay added.

TVK will not see Dravidam and Tamil nationalism as different. Explaining why he did not name anyone that he had criticised today, Vijay said, "I left their names out not out of fear, but we have not come here to name people and attack them using foul language."

"We want to take forward decent politics with people's support, a decent approach and attack for ideological and political enemies." "Secular social justice ideologies will be our identity; democracy, equality, rational thinking, women's emancipation and a drugs-free Tamil Nadu (will be the focus). In our political journey, women will play a key role," he said.

Recalling his deceased sister, he said that just like her death had impacted him, the alleged suicide of medical aspirant, S Anitha from Ariyalur in the state who could not clear NEET, also had a profound impact on him. He argued against the need for the medical entrance exam.

The 50-year-old actor-politician said he took the political plunge to serve the people and made the decision at the height of his career and sacrificing high remuneration. The "GOAT" actor is one of the highest paid actors of Tamil cinema said to be charging crores of rupees. While he exuded confidence of ensuring maximum public support in the 2026 Assembly polls that could possibly take TVK to the ruling saddle, he would however welcome allies to join him and would also give them share in power, something Tamil Nadu is not known for.

Earlier, the party's principles and action plan were revealed by TVK functionaries in Vijay's presence. Its principle will be based on the Tirukkural "pirappokkum ella uyirkkum," that says everyone is equal by birth. The party said it will strive for an equitable society without any discrimination based on caste, creed, religion, sex. It will oppose the "anti-people policies" of the state and Central governments.

Periyar, Kamaraj, BR Ambedkar, Queen Velu Nachiyaar and freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal would be the party's "ideological guiding lights," Vijay said. Periyarist policies were not about atheism but others, including social justice and women's empowerment, for which he strove hard, Vijay said. The party would respect individual choices of faith. The party also batted for proportional representation and wanted a caste census for that. On the occasion, Vijay was gifted a sword and copies of the Constitution, Bhagawad Gita, Qoran and the Bible.

Udhayanidhi Stalin on Actor Vijay's 1st rally

Ahead of the rally, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin extended his best wishes to his "dear friend" Vijay.

"I wish my dear friend Vijay all the best for his future," Udhayanidhi Stalin told media.

Vijay entered politics and launched his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, in February this year. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are anticipated to take place in 2026.