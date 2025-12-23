Ticket checker saves woman passenger from falling at Tambaram station, averts mishap | VIDEO Nithish Kumar, Ticket Checking Staff, noticed the passenger losing her balance and reacted immediately. He quickly held her and helped her regain balance.

A moment of sharp alertness and presence of mind by a railway staff member at Chennai’s Tambaram station has averted a possible accident and won widespread appreciation on social media. The incident, captured on camera and shared by Southern Railway, shows how timely action can make all the difference in ensuring passenger safety.

The incident took place on December 20, 2025, at Tambaram railway station in Chennai. A woman passenger accidentally slipped while trying to board a Beach-bound local train. As the train was in motion, the situation could have turned serious within seconds.

Nithish Kumar, Ticket Checking Staff (CCTC/TBM), noticed the passenger losing her balance and reacted immediately. He quickly held her and helped her regain balance, preventing her from falling between the platform and the train. Thanks to his alertness, the woman remained safe and unharmed.

Southern railway shares video

Southern Railway shared the video of the incident on social media platform X, praising the staff member’s presence of mind. In the post, the Railways said that Nithish Kumar’s prompt action helped avert a major mishap and reflected his dedication, courage, and commitment to passenger safety.

The video soon went viral, with users across social media lauding the railway staff’s responsible conduct. Many called the act commendable and said such employees deserve recognition for their service and alertness on duty.