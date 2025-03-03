Tamil Nadu will never accept NEP or Hindi imposition in any form: Udhayanidhi Stalin slams centre's policies Udhayanidhi Stalin reiterates Tamil Nadu's strong opposition to the NEP and Hindi imposition, asserting the state's refusal to accept these policies under the current government.

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has strongly criticized the central government’s alleged attempts to impose Hindi on the state, reiterating Tamil Nadu's firm stance against the New Education Policy (NEP) and any form of Hindi imposition. He emphasized that Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, would continue to reject these efforts.

Speaking to the media, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the central government of trying to impose Hindi indirectly through the NEP and other measures. He highlighted that Tamil Nadu’s stance against the NEP, delimitation, and Hindi imposition has been clearly stated by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Stalin made it clear that the state would never accept the NEP, especially its controversial three-language formula, which many in Tamil Nadu believe is an attempt to enforce Hindi in educational institutions.

"The Tamil Nadu CM has already stated that we do not accept the NEP, delimitation, and Hindi imposition. The central government is trying to impose Hindi sideways, especially through the NEP. Tamil Nadu will never accept the New Education Policy or the imposition of Hindi in any form," said Udhayanidhi Stalin. He further added that Tamil Nadu, under the current leadership of the DMK, would not bow to any threats from the central government, highlighting that the state is now governed by MK Stalin and not the AIADMK.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, reiterated the importance of promoting Indian languages under the NEP 2020. He stated that all Indian languages have equal rights and should be taught in a balanced manner. Pradhan attempted to address the concerns raised by some Tamil Nadu leaders regarding the three-language policy, asserting that it did not impose Hindi as the exclusive language of instruction.

"The objective of the NEP is to give equal importance to all Indian languages, and they should be taught uniformly. There is no mention in the policy that only Hindi will be taught. Some people in Tamil Nadu are politicizing the issue," Pradhan clarified.

However, the Tamil Nadu government remains resolutely opposed to the NEP, especially the three-language formula. The state has raised concerns about the potential imposition of Hindi and has argued that the central government's policies have already negatively affected Tamil Nadu, including the withholding of state funds. Chief Minister MK Stalin previously urged the people of Tamil Nadu to stand firm against the proposed delimitation of constituencies and the three-language policy, fearing that it could reduce the state's representation in Parliament.

Stalin criticised the three-language policy for its potential to deprive Tamil Nadu of its rightful funds, adding that the central government’s reluctance to assure that other states would not gain disproportionate representation in Parliament was concerning. “Our demand is clear – do not base parliamentary constituencies solely on population. We will not compromise on Tamil Nadu's welfare for anyone or anything. Tamil Nadu will resist, and Tamil Nadu will prevail,” Stalin concluded.

The ongoing debate over the NEP and the three-language formula continues to dominate political discourse in Tamil Nadu, with the state government standing firm in its opposition to any perceived attempt to undermine the use of Tamil and impose Hindi or other central policies.

(Inputs from ANI)