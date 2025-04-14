Tamil Nadu: Tragic electrocution during temple festival claims three lives in Virudhunagar Three family members, including a seven-month pregnant woman, died of electrocution during a temple festival in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district while trying to save a man who touched a live wire.

In a heart-wrenching incident, three members of the same family, including a seven-month pregnant woman, lost their lives due to electrocution during a temple festival in Kariseri village of Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, officials confirmed on Monday. The tragic event occurred during the installation of loudspeakers as part of the ongoing temple festivities. According to district officials, a man identified as Thiruppathi came into contact with a live wire being used for the sound system, leading to his immediate death.

In a desperate attempt to save him, his grandmother and pregnant wife rushed to his aid, but both were also electrocuted and died on the spot. The woman was reportedly seven months pregnant, adding to the gravity of the tragedy. Two other individuals who were nearby sustained injuries and have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently stable, authorities said.

Virudhunagar District Collector Jeyaseelan spoke to ANI about the incident and said, "A temple festival is currently taking place in Kariseri village. During loudspeaker installation, a person named Thiruppathi accidentally touched a wire carrying electricity. He was electrocuted and died on the spot. His grandmother and his pregnant wife tried to save him and also lost their lives."

The district administration has launched an investigation into the incident to determine if there was any negligence in the handling of electrical equipment during the event. The tragedy has cast a pall over the community, which had gathered to celebrate the annual temple festivities. Local authorities have urged festival organisers and electricians to strictly follow safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.

(ANI inputs)