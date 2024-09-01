Tamil Nadu: Two killed, four injured after blast at firecrackers factory in Thoothukudi, CM reacts

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

At least two persons died and four got injured after a blast at a private firecrackers factory in Thoothukudi on Saturday evening.

"Two people, Muthukannan (21) and Vijay (25) died in a blast at a private firecrackers factory in Thoothukudi last evening," said the officials.

Four others - Selvam (21), Prashanth (20), Sendhurkani (45), Muthumari (41) were grievously injured and are undergoing treatment in Sathankulam government hospital, they added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each for those who died in a blast at a private firecrackers factory at Thoothukudi. The chief minister also announced Rs 1 lakh each for the injured undergoing treatment in hospital with grievous injuries.

"The Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin has announced condolence and financial assistance to the families of the two persons who died in an explosion at a private firecracker factory in the village of Mechankulam, Eral Circle, Tuticorin District," Tamil Nadu CMO posted a note on X.