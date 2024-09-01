Sunday, September 01, 2024
     
  4. Tamil Nadu: Two killed, four injured after blast at firecrackers factory in Thoothukudi, CM reacts

Tamil Nadu: Two killed, four injured after blast at firecrackers factory in Thoothukudi, CM reacts

According to police, the entire structure of the godown of the factor was completely gutted in the accidental blast.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Thoothukudi Updated on: September 01, 2024 8:26 IST
Representational image
Image Source : X Representational image

At least two persons died and four got injured after a blast at a private firecrackers factory in Thoothukudi on Saturday evening.

"Two people, Muthukannan (21) and Vijay (25) died in a blast at a private firecrackers factory in Thoothukudi last evening," said the officials.

Four others - Selvam (21), Prashanth (20), Sendhurkani (45), Muthumari (41) were grievously injured and are undergoing treatment in Sathankulam government hospital, they added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each for those who died in a blast at a private firecrackers factory at Thoothukudi. The chief minister also announced Rs 1 lakh each for the injured undergoing treatment in hospital with grievous injuries.

"The Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin has announced condolence and financial assistance to the families of the two persons who died in an explosion at a private firecracker factory in the village of Mechankulam, Eral Circle, Tuticorin District," Tamil Nadu CMO posted a note on X.

 

