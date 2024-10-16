IMD issues heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu: Flights, trains cancelled amid severe weather forecast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Convoy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin passes through a road as he inspects a waterlogged area amid rain, at Pattalam in Chennai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of “extremely heavy rainfall” across Tamil Nadu, affecting Chennai and surrounding districts. Due to severe weather, many train, flight and bus services have been cancelled or diverted. The Tamil Nadu government has declared it a public holiday and disaster management teams are on alert.

The IMD issues a heavy rainfall warning

The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Chennai on October 16. This is due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

A bulletin said that on October 16, "heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts."

" In the wake of the forecast, the government declared October 16 a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices, barring essential services, covering districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet."

Disruptions in transport services

Rail traffic has been disrupted due to heavy flooding in various parts of Chennai, four express trains, including the Chennai-Central-Mysuru-Kaveri Express, have been cancelled. Domestic flights are also facing cancellation as many passengers opted not to travel.

Government response and support

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices, prohibiting essential services. A total of 219 disaster teams and boats have been deployed to Chennai and other districts. Relief centers and key officials are actively monitoring the situation to deal with the waterlogging and ensure public safety.

Impact on Chennai

Chennai witnessed heavy rains, flooded roads and hampered traffic. Efforts to pump out water and clear fallen trees are underway. The Chennai Corporation has launched a helpline to assist the public and alert residents to stay updated through the TN Alert app.

Forecast and Precautions

The IMD has forecast more rain in the coming days, and squally winds are expected to reach speeds of 40-50 kmph along the north coast of Tamil Nadu. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

