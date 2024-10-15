Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging, traffic disruptions hit Chennai, schools closed | LATEST UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai: Residents park their cars on the Velachery flyover as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert, predicting heavy rains, in Chennai, Tuesday.

Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Tuesday, causing widespread flooding and traffic accidents in several places, including Koyambedu. Commuters faced problems on the rain-soaked streets as the morning rain lashed down. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light thunderstorms, lightning and additional rains in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts till 10.00 a.m. Light rain is also possible at isolated places in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.

The IMD said in a post on 'X' said that "The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region at 23.30 hours IST of yesterday, the 14th October 2024. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by morning of today, the 15th October.

"Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 2 days".

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inspects flood-prone areas

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Narayanapuram lake bank and Ambedkar Road canals on Tuesday following heavy rains early Monday. He reviewed the preparations and met with the community to address their concerns. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting with officials and issued directions to deal with the situation.

"As heavy rains are falling in various parts of Chennai, as per the directions of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin, we conducted a survey on the banks of Narayanapuram Lake between Pallikaranai and Kovilambakkam," read a post by the Deputy CM on X.

"We examined the manner in which the banks of the Narayanapuram lake have been strengthened, and inquired from the officials about the manner in which the channels leading to the rainwater lake have been dug, the nature of the banks, etc," the post added.

Precautionary measures and advisories issued

Velachery residents took precautions by parking their vehicles on the flyover to avoid damage, while fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and IT workers in monsoon districts have been advised to work from home from October 15 to 18.

