Heavy rains in Chennai: Schools, colleges closed on Tuesday, work from home advisory for employees

Follow us on Image Source : AP Schools, colleges closed in Chennai on Tuesday.

Chennai rains latest update: As heavy rains continued to lash Chennai city and an IMD warning came for heavy showers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a holiday for schools and colleges in four districts on Tuesday, October 15. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the state for two more days.

Work from home allowed for employees

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a work-from-home advisory for employees in the worst-affected areas from October 15 to 18. The advisory has been issued to all IT professionals to do work from home in the affected region from October 15-18, 2024.

The development comes as the RMC issued a red alert in many parts of Chennai and the weather office predicted 20 cm of rain in a single day during the monsoon.

CM Stalin issues notice

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin issued an order after chairing a meeting at the state secretariat and requested IT firms to advise their employees to do work from home (WFH) between October 15 and 18, 2024.

CM Stalin also instructed officials to deploy teams of NDRF and SDRF in vulnerable areas in advance rescuing people in the event of floods. According to the weather department, rainfall of up to 20 cm in a single day is predicted during the monsoon.

Chennai rains: List of affected areas

As per the IMD prediction, several regions such as Harmapuri, Salem, Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts may witness heavy rain.