Tamil Nadu Guv approves reallocation of Balaji’s portfolios but 'hasn't agreed him to continue as minister'

Tamil Nadu govt reallocates Senthil Balaji's portfolios

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has reallocated Senthil Balaji's portfolios after Governor R N Ravi’s nod. The portfolio held by Balaji has been allocated to ministers S Muthusamy and Thangam Thennarasu in addition to the subjects already held by them. However, the Governor has not agreed for Balaji to continue any longer as a Member of the Council of Ministers, as "he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in judicial custody, according to a release from Raj Bhavan.

“Based on the recommendations of the Hon'ble Chief Minister the subjects of "Electricity, Non-Conventional Energy Development" dealt with by Thiru V. Senthilbalaji, has been allocated to Thiru Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, in addition to the portfolios already held by him. Further, the subjects "Prohibition and Excise, Molasses" hitherto held by Thiru V. Senthilbalaji, has been allocated to Thiru S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development in addition to the subjects already held by him. However, the Hon'ble Governor has not agreed Thiru V. Senthilbalaji continuing any longer as a Member of the Council of Ministers, as he is facing criminal proceedings for moral turpitude and is currently in Judicial custody,” the Raj Bhavan statement reads.