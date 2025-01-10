Tamil Nadu govt launches Pongal gift hampers to ration card holders: 1kg brown rice, 1kg sugar for each family

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu govt launches Pongal gift hampers to ration card holders.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday started distributing the much-anticipated Pongal gift package containing 1kg brown rice, 1kg sugar, and one sugarcane to 2.20 crore family ration card holders across the state. Interestingly, the the Pongal gift sets were distributed door-to-door, and the sets are now being handed out at ration shops in the state. Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the distribution of the pongal gift to over 2 crore ration cardholders at an estimated cost of Rs 249.76 crore.

The Pongal gift is being provided to all rice-ration cardholders across the 37,224 Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets from January 9 to 13. Reports suggest that over 50,000 personnel from various departments have been deployed for this exercise in the state.

Tamil Nadu govt launches free veshti and saree

Apart from the gift set, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the distribution of free veshti and saree and the special package is also extended to residents in Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government offered cash in the Pongal gift package. However, this year, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu stated lack of funds as the reason for excluding cash from the package. This decision of the state government has drawn criticism not only from opposition parties, but also from DMK’s alliance partners.

Last year, the Pongal gift package included 1 kg of brown rice, 1 kg of sugar, and a whole sugarcane.

