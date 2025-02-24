Tamil Nadu: Fishermen go on indefinite strike in Rameswaram after Sri Lanka Navy arrests 32 in Palk Bay sea Expressing concern over the latest arrests, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging to convene a Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting to ensure the release of all the arrested fishermen and their boats.

The Fishermen in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram started an indefinite strike on Monday after the Sri Lanka Navy seized 5 barges from Palk Bay Sea on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and arrested 32 fishermen.

The protestors have demanded the release of all their fellow fishermen and boats detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, the fishermen's association said. On Sunday, 32 fishermen were arrested and their boats were seized, creating turmoil among the fishermen of Rameswaram.

Since last January, 18 boats have been seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, and 131 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested. Soon after their arrest, the fishermen's association held an emergency meeting near Rameswaram fishing port on Sunday.

Rameswaram Fisherman Association secretary Sagayam said, "In this meeting, it was decided that the central and state governments should take action to free the fishermen of Rameswaram who were held captive by the Sri Lankan Navy. To prevent the auctioning of Tamil Nadu fishermen's boats in Sri Lanka and to rescue the boats, a resolution was passed that the fishermen would go on an indefinite strike from today."

As of Monday, over 700 powerboats have been parked in the fishing harbour in Rameswaram, and the Rameswaram fishing jetty looked deserted. On Sunday, fishermen in 440 boats went to sea from Rameswaram. While they were fishing in the Palk Bay Sea area, Sri Lankan marines came to the area in a patrol boat. They caught 5 boats and apprehended 32 fishermen claiming that they were fishing across the border.

Earlier, MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, expressed concern over the increase in capturing cases by the Sri Lankan Navy and urged the Centre to convene a Joint Working Group (JWG) to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Emphasising the recent arrest of 32 fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, Stalin has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that the JWG would ensure secure release of all the arrested fishermen and their boats. These fishermen had ventured out for fishing from the harbour in Rameswaram on February 22.

(With ANI Inputs)