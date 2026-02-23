Tamil Nadu final SIR list released, over 70 lakh names removed

Chennai:

The Election Commission of India has released the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu after completing a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The updated list shows that more than 74 lakh names have been removed from the voter database across the state. The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, during a press conference in Chennai. District Election Officers also shared updated figures in their respective districts earlier in the day.

Total voter strength falls to 5.67 crore

Before the revision exercise began, Tamil Nadu had 6.41 crore registered voters. After the update, the total number has come down to 5.67 crore.

As per the final figures, the state now has:

2.77 crore male voters

2.89 crore female voters

7,617 third gender voters

Officials said the changes were made after reviewing applications and verifying records during the claims and objections period.

Over 4 lakhs applied for deletion during review period

Between December 19, 2025 and January 30, 2026, over 4.38 lakh applications were submitted requesting deletion of names from the voter list. Out of these, more than 4.23 lakh entries were removed in the final roll after verification.

The Election Commission stated that the revision was carried out to ensure that the voter list is accurate and updated.

Supreme Court direction on transparency

Following directions from the Supreme Court, the Election Commission had earlier instructed officials to publicly display names listed under “logical discrepancies.” These lists were put up at gram panchayat offices, ward offices and other public places to allow citizens to check and raise objections if needed.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Tamil Nadu is among the states heading for Assembly elections this summer. Kerala, West Bengal, Puducherry and Assam are also scheduled to go to polls during the same period.