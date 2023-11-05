CM Stalin accuses BJP-led centre of 'daydreaming' about intimidating DMK with income tax searches

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin.

M. K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and President of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has criticised the recent Income Tax Department's searches as "intimidatory tactics" aimed at the DMK. Stalin accused the BJP-led Center of attempting to intimidate the DMK, stating that the tax-related searches were meant to suppress opposition parties. In his address, which was read out by his son and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Chief Minister claimed that the Income Tax department's actions were driven by the DMK's efforts to expose the "anti-people" stance of the BJP.

Stalin mentioned that similar tactics had been used to subdue the main opposition party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), in the past but insisted that the DMK would not be cowed by such tactics.

These comments come after recent Income Tax searches on properties linked to Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister E V Velu and DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan.

Stalin also took the opportunity to allege that the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate primarily target states ruled by opposition parties and suggested that officials in BJP-ruled states do not conduct similar investigations.

Furthermore, Stalin claimed that these agencies were aligned with the BJP and were involved in political vendetta, citing a low conviction rate in Enforcement Directorate cases.

He emphasised the significance of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, urging for a massive victory. Stalin also called for the defeat of the AIADMK and BJP, whether their ties are open or secretive, in the forthcoming elections.

The Chief Minister's address was part of an event held by the DMK in Tiruvallur, near Chennai, for its booth (polling station) agents in the northern Chennai zone.

