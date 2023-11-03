Friday, November 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. Tamil Nadu: Income Tax searches underway at residence, college of state Minister EV Velu

Tamil Nadu: Income Tax searches underway at residence, college of state Minister EV Velu

Tamil Nadu news: The searches were being held in different parts of the state, including Chennai, the sources said without divulging any further details in this matter.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chennai Updated on: November 03, 2023 9:42 IST
Tamil Nadu minister EV Velu, EV Velu, Tamil Nadu news, Income Tax searches in tamil nadu, EV Velu ne
Image Source : ANI Income Tax officials search Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu's residence and college in Tiruvannamalai

Tamil Nadu news: The Income Tax (I-T) officials today (November 3) conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state minister EV Velu, police sources said. The searches were being held in different parts of the state, including Chennai, the sources added without divulging details.

Velu, a senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, holds the Public Works portfolio in the MK Stalin-led cabinet.

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ:​ Tamil Nadu: Six held for assaulting, urinating on two Dalit youths

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Several feared dead after fatal collision between car and bus in Tiruvannamalai

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Tamil-nadu News

Latest News