Tamil Nadu: Income Tax searches underway at residence, college of state Minister EV Velu

Income Tax officials search Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu's residence and college in Tiruvannamalai

Tamil Nadu news: The Income Tax (I-T) officials today (November 3) conducted searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state minister EV Velu, police sources said. The searches were being held in different parts of the state, including Chennai, the sources added without divulging details.

Velu, a senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, holds the Public Works portfolio in the MK Stalin-led cabinet.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

