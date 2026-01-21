Social media weight loss tip turns fatal as college girl dies after consuming 'borax' in Tamil Nadu A Madurai college student died after consuming venkaaram for weight loss following a YouTube video's advice. She developed severe health complications and was declared dead en route to hospital. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

New Delhi:

A tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai has raised serious concerns about the growing trend of blindly following online health hacks. A 19-year-old first-year college student died after consuming a substance called venkaaram, or borax, which she purchased from a local shop based on advice from a YouTube video, police said. The deceased has been identified as Kalaiyarasi -- daughter of daily wager Vel Murugan and Vijayalakshmi from Meenambalpuram. She was studying at a reputed private women's college in Narimedu. As per the information, she often searched for quick weight loss solutions online as she was slightly overweight. According to police, she recently watched a video on a YouTube channel titled "Venkaaram to melt fat and slim body". Influenced by the content, she bought venkaaram on January 16 from a native medicine shop in Keezhamasi Street, police said as per news agency PTI.

Severe reaction after consumption

On January 17, she consumed the substance exactly as shown in the video. Within a short span, she began vomiting and developed diarrhoea. Her mother rushed her to a private hospital in Munisalai, where she received treatment and returned home. However, the symptoms came back that same evening. After visiting another nearby hospital, she again returned home but complained of severe stomach pain and blood in her stools. She reportedly cried while holding on to her father in distress.

Condition worsened overnight

Around 11 pm, her condition deteriorated rapidly as vomiting and diarrhoea intensified. Neighbours helped the family take her to Government Rajaji Hospital, but doctors declared her dead on the way, police added. Her body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family. The Sellur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident, including whether the YouTube content and the shop played any role in the fatal outcome.

What is borax?

Borax, also known as sodium borate or sodium tetraborate, is a naturally occurring mineral composed of boron, sodium and oxygen. It is most commonly used as a cleaning agent, laundry booster, antifungal compound and component in various industrial products. In many households, borax is found in detergents, insect repellents and disinfectants because of its strong cleansing and antimicrobial properties.

Although it is widely used for domestic and industrial purposes, borax is not meant for human consumption as it can cause serious health complications, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach irritation, kidney damage and even death in severe cases. Medical experts warn that borax is a toxic substance and should never be consumed for weight loss or home remedies promoted on social media.

ALSO READ: IIT Kanpur PhD scholar dies by suicide on campus, second incident in three weeks