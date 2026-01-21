IIT Kanpur PhD scholar dies by suicide on campus, second incident in three weeks A 25-year-old PhD scholar at IIT Kanpur died by suicide, marking the second such incident on campus in 23 days. Police reports suggest he had been facing prolonged mental stress and had taken counselling sessions earlier.

Kanpur:

In a tragic incident, a student at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur died by suicide on Tuesday. As per details, the 25-year-old PhD scholar reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of a residential building inside the campus, marking the second suicide case within just 23 days.

According to officials, the deceased student has been identified as Ramswaroop Ishram -- a research scholar in the Department of Earth Sciences. He lived with his wife Manju and their three-year-old daughter in the AA 21 apartment of the New SBRA residential block on campus. After the fall, he was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. Ishram was a resident of the Churu district in Rajasthan.

Had undergone counselling multiple times

Deputy Commissioner of Police SM Qasim Abidi said that police teams from Kalyanpur police station along with forensic experts reached the spot immediately and collected evidence. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the student had been under mental stress for a long time. He had undergone counselling several times in the past," the DCP said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal procedures are underway. The DCP added that the family of the deceased has been informed and investigators are questioning his wife to understand all aspects surrounding the case.

IIT Kanpur expresses grief

Expressing deep sorrow, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said that the institute has lost a bright and talented research scholar. He stated that the incident is extremely distressing and the institute remains committed to strengthening mental health support for students.

BTech student dies by suicide at IIT Kanpur

Earlier on December 29, 2025, a final-year B Tech student of IIT Kanpur was found dead in his hostel room. As per the police, the 26-year-old student was identified as Jai Singh Meena, a native of Ajmer in Rajasthan. He was enrolled in the Biological Sciences and Bioengineering programme and was staying in Room No 148 of E-Block at the campus hostel. Meena was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet. Preliminary examination suggested he may have cut his wrists before hanging himself, police added.

