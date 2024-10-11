Mysuru-Darbhanga Express derails: Three trains halted in Chennai-Gudur region, likely to be diverted

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Mysuru-Darbhanga Express caught fire after the accident.

At least three trains have been halted in the Chennai-Gudur region after an express train rammed into a stationary train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu on Friday evening. As per the information, authorities are working on plans to divert these trains through alternative routes. The affected trains include the Tiruchirappalli-Howrah Express, Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express, and Kakinada-Dhanbad Special Express.

AC coaches of Darbhanga Express catch fire

At around 8:50 pm, Darbhanga Express collided with a freight train at Kavaraipettai Railway Station in Tiruvallur district, causing a major accident. Following the collision, a fire broke out in two AC coaches of the Darbhanga Express. According to railway sources, the Darbhanga Express, moving on the track, crashed into the rear of a stationary freight train. Initial reports indicate that two coaches caught fire, and three coaches were derailed. As per reports, the impact of the collision was more severe on the freight train. Some passengers have reportedly been injured and the rescue operations are currently underway.

Helpline numbers issued

The Chennai Division has issued two helpline numbers -- 04425354151 and 04424354995 -- through which passengers or their families can obtain information regarding the injured or any other details related to the train accident.

Rail Minister supervises rescue operations

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is closely monitoring the rescue operations from the Rail War Room at Rail Bhawan in Delhi. As per sources, he has been receiving updates on the situation and the rescue efforts initiated by the railway authorities. The minister has also spoken to railway officials, instructing them to ensure the safe transportation of all passengers to their respective destinations.

Vaishnaw also instructed officials to provide immediate medical attention for injured passengers and asked local authorities to coordinate closely with railway personnel to expedite the rescue operations at the accident site. Senior railway officials from the Southern Zone have been instructed to proceed to the location immediately to oversee the rescue mission and provide necessary assistance.

