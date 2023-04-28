Friday, April 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Tamil Nadu
  4. Mudumalai Tiger Reserve: Elephant 'Masini' tramples mahout to death in Nilgiris forest department camp

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve: Elephant 'Masini' tramples mahout to death in Nilgiris forest department camp

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve: According to authorities, the elephant 'Masini' suddenly targeted its mahout Balan (48), pushing him down and trampling him this morning.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Chennai Updated on: April 28, 2023 14:50 IST
Elephant kills mahout
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Elephant kills mahout

In a shocking incident, an elephant trampled a mahout to death on Friday in the Theppakadu elephant camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu.

According to authorities, the elephant 'Masini' suddenly targeted its mahout Balan (48), pushing him down and trampling him this morning.

Balan was severely injured and was rushed to Gudalur Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The state forest-department-run camp in Nilgiris District is home to 28 elephants including Masini.

The death of the mahout has led to gloom in the elephant camp.

(With PTI input)

Also read- 'Merger of 8 flats, 2 bungalows'- Documents reveal lavish plans to build Delhi CM complex look like PM house

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu

Top News

Related Chennai News

Latest News