Mudumalai Tiger Reserve: Elephant 'Masini' tramples mahout to death in Nilgiris forest department camp

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Elephant kills mahout

In a shocking incident, an elephant trampled a mahout to death on Friday in the Theppakadu elephant camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu.

According to authorities, the elephant 'Masini' suddenly targeted its mahout Balan (48), pushing him down and trampling him this morning.

Balan was severely injured and was rushed to Gudalur Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The state forest-department-run camp in Nilgiris District is home to 28 elephants including Masini.

The death of the mahout has led to gloom in the elephant camp.

(With PTI input)

Also read- 'Merger of 8 flats, 2 bungalows'- Documents reveal lavish plans to build Delhi CM complex look like PM house