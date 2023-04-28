Kejriwal wanted CM residence to be renovated like PM house? Lavish plans to merge 8 flats, 2 bungalows emerge

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shocking revelation continues to come

Kejriwal bungalow row: The details about spending on the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence continue to yield jaw-dropping details. The latest revelation suggests that there was a plan to merge 2 bungalows and 8 flats in CM House to have a mammoth house like that of the prime minister's residence.

A decision regarding this was taken in the Cabinet on July 28, 2021. In August 2021, the notices were issued to all the occupants of flats. According to government sources, Kejriwal wanted to have a CM Complex by merging 8 flats next and 2 bungalows into the CM House to build the CM complex. The government officials who used to live in these bungalows and flats have been given notice to vacate their houses and most of the officers have also vacated them, sources added.

The bungalows which have been vacated for building a CM complex, are situated on Flag Staff Road and the flats which are vacated are on Rajpur Road. India TV accessed the exclusive copy of the notice sent by the PWD to vacate the bungalows and flats. As per the notice-

The first flat which was issued an order to vacate is on Rajpur Road. The address of the flat is - 45/1 Rajpur Road. This flat was vacant at the time of notice issued. The second flat, which received a notice to vacate, is also on Rajpur Road. The address is - 45/2 Rajpur Road. This flat was allotted to KS Sherawat who was ordered to shift to CWG Games Village.

The third flat is also on Rajpur Road. The address is - 45/3 Rajpur Road. This flat was allotted to IAS officer Neha Bansal. She was asked to shift to Court Lane. The address of the fourth flat is 45/4 Rajpur Road. It was allotted to Gurdeep Singh and now he has to shift to 17/6 Rajpur Road. The address of the fifth flat is 45/5 Rajpur Road. This house was allotted to Charu Agarwal. Agarwal was also ordered to shift to 33/25 in Rajpur Road. The address of the sixth flat is 45/6 Rajpur Road. The occupant of the house was Vinod Kumar. He has been asked to shift to CWG Games Village. The address of the seventh flat is 45/7 Rajpur Road. It was allotted to Ramesh Kumar. He was asked to shift to CWG Games Village

Plan to merge 2 bungalows in CM House

These flats are located on Rajpur Road, right next to CM House. A notice to vacate flats numbered from 45/1 to 45/8 was issued. The need for CM Complex is not fulfilled only by vacating the flats, the sources said there was a plan to merge 2 bungalows in CM House. According to the copy of the order to vacate the bungalows, a notice to vacate the 8-B bungalow was issued. The officer living at 8-A bungalow has already been shifted to another place.

Extravagant items in bungalow?

The sources claimed that documents establish that all five work orders regarding the renovation of the residence were below Rs 10 crore - Rs 7.

92 crore, Rs 1.64 crore, Rs 9.09 crore, Rs 8.68 crore. and Rs.9.34 core, approved between September 2020 and June 2022.

Documents surfaced in media showed-

Total of ₹44.78 crore

Fund spent in six trenches between September 9, 2020 to June, 2022

Rs 11.30 crore on interior decoration

Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring

Rs 1 crore on interior consultancy

Rs ₹2.58 crore on electrical works

Rs 2.85 crore on fire fighting system

Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories

Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances

Rs 8.11 crore was spent on the camp office of CM

Congress attacks AAP

Maken said Kejriwal promised not to use a car with a red light or request additional security beyond what is necessary for a common citizen and refuse a large bungalow and instead live in an ordinary house like a common man.

"Despite naming his party 'Aam Aadmi Party' (common man's party) and making these pledges, Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow when the people of Delhi were desperately seeking oxygen cylinders during the Covid pandemic.

"Moreover, there are more than 6 lakh households in the slums of the city. This raises questions about his right to remain in his position as a public servant and on whether he has upheld the other promises mentioned in the distributed sworn affidavit, especially considering the urgent needs of the citizens," the Congress leader tweeted.

AAP's defence

Hitting back at the BJP, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said at a press conference that it was trying to divert attention from important issues. Delhi CM's official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice, Singh said.

Following the roof collapse incidents, the Public Works Department (PWD) suggested a new house be built and this was done, he said claiming Rs 30 crore was spent on the rebuilt house.

Kejriwal has been occupying the official residence- at 6 Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area after becoming chief minister in 2015. The residence also has the chief minister's camp office spread over a 5000 square metre area, officials said.

​(With PTI input)