MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threats, security tightened The threat email was also sent to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) which prompted the immediate security checks at all four locations.

Chennai:

A bomb threat was issued via e-mail to the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy and Khushbu on Sundya night. The threat email was also sent to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) which prompted the immediate security checks at all four locations.

Ajith Kumar last week also received bomb threat

It should be noted that Ajith Kumar’s residence in Injambakkam, Chennai, last week also received an alleged bomb threat from an unknown person.

Soon after the threat mail, officers conducted a thorough search of the premises and surrounding area. However, no explosives were found during the inspection, and authorities did not disclose details about the sender of the threat.

Police officials deployed a bomb squad at the actor’s house along East Coast Road (ECR) and the search operation went for a few hours before investigators confirmed it was a hoax.

DGP office also received bomb threat recently

Apart from this, the DGP office also received an email from an unidentified individual claiming a bomb was planted at Arun Vijay’s residence in Ekkattuthangal. Soon after receiving the information, police and bomb disposal experts searched the property and found no explosive materials.

In another development, composer Ilaiyaraaja's T Nagar studio was also targeted by a hoax bomb alert, adding to a growing list of high-profile individuals affected by such incidents.

