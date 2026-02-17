Kolathur Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Kolathur Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 13 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kolathur Assembly constituency comes under the Chennai North Lok Sabha Constituency. In 2021, MK Stalin of the DMK won the seat by defeating Aadirajaram of the ADMK with a margin of 69,504 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Kalanidhi Veeraswamy won from the Chennai North Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 497,333 votes by defeating R Manohar of the AIADMK.

Kolathur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Kolathur Assembly constituency is a part of the Chennai district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,81,197 voters in the Kolathur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,37,525 were male and 1,43,605 were female voters. 67 voters belonged to the third gender. 2105 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kolathur in 2021 was 69 (All men).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,59,843 voters in the Kolathur constituency, out of which 1,27,682 were male and 1,32,100 were female. 61 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,141 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 93 (63 male and 30 female).

Kolathur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kolathur Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Kolathur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kolathur Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

2016: Stalin MK (DMK)

2011: Stalin MK (DMK)

2006: Subramanian N (AIADMK)

2001: Karuppayee Dr A (ADMK)

1996: Selvaraj Alias Kavithaipithan (DMK)\

1991: C Kulandaivelu (ADK)

1989: Raju V (ADK) (JL)

Kolathur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kolathur Assembly constituency was 1,71,859 or 61.79 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 64.79 per cent and total number of votes cast were 1,68,308.