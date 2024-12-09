Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight suffers technical snag, makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Chennai.

Chennai: A Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight with over 100 passengers and crew members suffered a technical snag and made an "emergency landing" in Chennai on Monday. The airport officials said the "technical glitch" was detected mid-air in the flight. However, all the passengers and others were safe.

According to officials, the flight left for Kochi from here with 117 passengers. The pilot later detected the "technical glitch," following which the flight turned back to Chennai and made an "emergency landing," they said.

Required safety measures were in place and the aircraft made a safe landing, they added. The flight, which departed from Chennai airport at 6:30 A.M, encountered the issue shortly after takeoff. Soon after the take off, the pilot alerted the Chennai Airport Control Room, which instructed the flight to return for an emergency landing. However, the flight landed safely at 7:15 A.M, and all passengers were accommodated in airport lounges.

Even as the passengers are safe, neither the airline authorities nor Chennai airport officials have provided a timeline for the resumption of operations.

This latest incident comes after a series of recent aviation challenges. recently, cyclonic conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal led to a close call for an IndiGo Airbus A 320 at Chennai airport. When trying to make the landing, the flight's wheels were inches from the ground when the pilot aborted the landing and performed a go-around.