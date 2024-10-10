Weather Update: Heavy rains predicted for Tamil Nadu from Oct 12 as low pressure forms, orange alert issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) Heavy rains predicted for Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: The IMD on Thursday predicted heavy rains for Tamil Nadu from October 12-15 as low-pressure forms over Bay of Bengal. The weather office has also issued an orange alert for 11 districts of Tamil Nadu from October 12. As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), several districts such as Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur, and Thiruvarur are expected to be affected.

S Balachandran, Director of Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre said, "At present we have well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian sea, another cyclonic circulation lies over the Bay of Bengal of Tamil Nadu coast. Arabian Sea system is likely to concentrate into depression in coming 2-3 days and under the influence of this system, rainfall activities are likely to continue from today to at least one week."

The weather office also stated that a low-pressure system between Lakshadweep and adjacent Arabian Sea regions was anticipated to migrate and deepen into a depression.

According to the IMD, squally weather with wind speeds between 35 and 45 km/h and maybe as high as 55 km/h is predicted for the upcoming days.

In the wake of these developments, fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea and also to wait until next week to go out to sea in the Gulf of Mannar.

As per the IMD update, the remaining two weeks of October are expected to see more rainfall in Tamil Nadu and during the Northeast monsoon, which lasts from October until the end of December, Tamil Nadu normally receives 44 cm of rain on average.