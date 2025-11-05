Fire breaks out in Tamil Nadu's Sathya Subha hospital | Video Firefighters brought the blaze under control. So far, no patients or staff were injured. Videos circulating online showed flames and smoke billowing from the building.

A fire broke out at Shree Sathya Subha Hospital on Palani Road in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. Firefighters swiftly responded and brought the blaze under control. So far, no patients or staff were injured. Videos circulating online showed flames and smoke billowing from the building as people rushed to safety. On receiving the alert, the Dindigul Fire and Rescue Department dispatched two fire engines and over 15 firefighters to the site. The team worked swiftly to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

Fire brought under control

According to the police, the fire was brought under control within a short time. No one was hurt, and there was no significant structural damage to the hospital. Authorities confirmed that patients were safe and were promptly evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Recent fire incidents in Tamil Nadu

The Dindigul hospital fire comes close on the heels of a series of fire-related accidents in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this year, an explosion at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district claimed the lives of three workers. The powerful blast in Sivakasi, known as India’s firecracker hub, shook the area and raised fresh concerns over industrial safety.

In another tragic incident on July 1, eight workers, including two women, were killed in a massive blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Sivakasi. The explosion gutted the unit and injured several others. Following that tragedy, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced financial aid, Rs 1 lakh for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

Officials in Dindigul have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the hospital fire. Fire safety teams are also reviewing whether the facility had adequate safety equipment and fire exits.