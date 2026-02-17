Edappadi Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Edappadi Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 86 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Edappadi Assembly constituency comes under the Salem Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Edappadi Palaniswami K of the ADMK won the seat by defeating Sambathkumar T of the DMK with a margin of 93,802 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Selvaganapathi TM won from the Salem Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 70,357 votes by defeating Vignesh P of the AIADMK.

Edappadi Constituency Demographic Profile

The Edappadi Assembly constituency is a part of the Salem district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,85,298 voters in the Edappadi constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,45,173 were male and 1,40,102 were female voters. 23 voters belonged to the third gender. 4293 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Edappadi in 2021 was 93 (92 men and 1 woman).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,61,304 voters in the Edappadi constituency, out of which 1,33,877 were male and 1,27,415 were female. 12 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,032 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 167 (121 male and 46 female).

Edappadi Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Edappadi Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Edappadi Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Edappadi Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2021, Edappadi Palaniswami K of the ADMK won the seat by defeating Sambathkumar T of the DMK with a margin of 93,802 votes. In 2016, Palaniswami K of the ADMK defeated PMK candidate Annadurai N to win the seat with a margin of 42,022 (18.62 per cent) margin of votes.

2016: Palaniswami (ADMK)

2011: Palaniswami (AIADMK)

1971: A Arumugam (DMK)

Edappadi Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kolathur Assembly constituency was 2,46,192 or 87.14 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 86.41 per cent and total number of votes cast were 2,25,644.