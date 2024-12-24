Tamil Nadu CM writes to EAM Jaishankar for immediate release of 17 fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan navy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging swift diplomatic action to secure the release of 17 fishermen and their fishing boats detained by the Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen were apprehended on December 24, 2024, along with two mechanized fishing boats off the coast of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The boats, identified by their registration numbers IND-TN-10-MM-206 and IND-TN-10-MM-543, are currently in Sri Lankan custody.

In his letter, Stalin highlighted the growing concerns of Tamil Nadu’s fishing community, noting that these arrests are part of a broader pattern of frequent detentions and attacks on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. He pointed to two separate incidents of attacks on fishermen from Kodiyakkarai village, Nagapattinam district, by six unidentified Sri Lankan nationals on December 20, 2024. In this alarming incident, three fishermen were injured, and their fishing equipment, including GPS devices, VHF equipment, mobile phones, and their fish catch, were stolen by the attackers.

Stalin expressed his concerns over the increasing uncertainty and danger faced by fishermen who rely on traditional fishing waters for their livelihood. He stressed that such frequent arrests and attacks severely impact the community, leaving them vulnerable and afraid for their safety. According to the Chief Minister, in 2024 alone, 530 fishermen have been arrested, and 71 boats have been confiscated by Sri Lankan authorities.

The Tamil Nadu CM called on the central government to take urgent diplomatic measures to secure the immediate release of the detained fishermen and their boats. He also urged that steps be taken to prevent future incidents of violence and harassment against Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters.

The Tamil Nadu government has consistently raised the issue of Indian fishermen’s safety with the central government, and CM Stalin’s latest request underscores the growing concerns of the fishing community in the state.