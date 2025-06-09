Chennai weather update: Today's rain chances and 10-day forecast Check today’s Chennai weather forecast with current temperature, rain chances, and a 10-day outlook.

Chennai:

Heavy clouds, rising humidity, and the smell of rain in the air—Chennai’s weather is once again making headlines. After a warm start to Monday, June 9, 2025, the city experienced sharp afternoon showers that brought much-needed relief from the heat. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s weather and what to expect over the next 10 days.

Today's weather in Chennai: Rain chances, wind and humidity

Monday began with warm temperatures but transformed by afternoon as several areas, including Mylapore, Chintadripet, Anna Nagar, Adyar, and Chepauk, received sudden rainfall starting around 2:30 p.m. These showers caused slow traffic on major roads and waterlogging on stretches like Jawaharlal Nehru Salai. Thanks to the rain and overcast skies, the daytime temperature dropped sharply to 30°C by 4 p.m., providing much relief from the earlier heat. Humidity remains high, and winds are gentle, contributing to the sticky weather conditions.

Chennai weather forecast for the next 10 days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai has forecast continued wet weather across Tamil Nadu till the weekend, with heavy rainfall expected in northern districts and the Western Ghats. Chennai itself is likely to experience intermittent light to moderate showers over the coming days. An east-west oriented trough in the upper atmosphere is the primary driver of this wet weather pattern, according to B. Amudha, Head (Additional In-charge) of RMC Chennai. Day temperatures are expected to stay relatively low, providing occasional breaks from the heat.

Chennai weather report: What locals are saying on Twitter

The local community has taken to Twitter to share updates and experiences about the ongoing rains. The hashtag #ChennaiRains continues trending as residents post photos of flooded streets and wet commutes. Many are welcoming the respite from the heat but are also cautioning about waterlogging and travel delays. Real-time updates on Chennai weather now and related conditions are widely shared, helping locals stay informed.

Tomorrow’s weather in Chennai: Rain or shine?

On Tuesday, June 10, Chennai is expected to see continued light to moderate rainfall in parts of the city. The temperature will hover around 30-32°C, with high humidity levels persisting. Though the rain may not be as heavy as Monday’s showers, it’s advisable to keep rain gear handy for unexpected showers throughout the day.