Chennai weather update: IMD predicts rainfall in isolated places till Sunday, issues yellow alert The Chennai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places until Sunday. This is primarily because of a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood and it is expected to bring widespread showers across the state.

Chennai weather update: Residents in the city woke up to heavy rains on Thursday with many people sharing visuals on social media. The weather office has predicted that the skies will remain partly cloudy in Chennai today. Summer showers are expected to bring heavy rainfall to southern districts and the Western Ghats region till Sunday. The weather office said the wet spell is likely to continue till April 8, providing relief from soaring temperatures.

The Chennai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places until Sunday. This is primarily because of a cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and its neighbourhood and it is expected to bring widespread showers across the state over the next five days, a Hindu report said.

P Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, gave further details and said that the weather systems over south Tamil Nadu would bring light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Thursday.

According to him, heavy rainfall is likely in Western Ghats districts, from Nilgiris to Tirunelveli, and some parts of southern Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

As per the updates from the weather office, 14 districts, including those along the Western Ghats and southern regions like Madurai and Virudhunagar, are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Moreover, the north interior districts such as Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri are also expected to witness heavy showers on April 5.

Kannan stated that maximum temperatures will remain near or below normal in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. And Chennai is expected to experience moderate weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 34-35 degrees Celsius on Thursday.