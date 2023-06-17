Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chennai: Devoted son builds mini replica of Taj Mahal for mother worth Rs. 5 crores in Tiruvarur

A Chennai-based businessman has built a miniature Taj Mahal in memory of his mother out of a unique love for her.

The businessman's hometown of Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu, where the miniature Taj Mahal was built for Rs 5 crore, attracts visitors from all over the state.

Amrudeen Sheik Dawood Sahib is the only male member of the five siblings and runs a hardware business in Chennai.

His father, Abdul Kader Sheik Dawood, ran a Chennai-based business that dealt in leather goods.

Nevertheless, Abdul Kader Sheik died while his children were still young.

Jailani Beevi was a woman who never gave up and worked hard to run the business and raise their five children, four girls.

After the four sisters were married off, Amrudeen Sheik also got married.

In 2020, Jailani Beevi died, which was a significant shock to Amarudeen, as he was the person who had helped his mother from an exceptionally young age in the shop and was continuously moving around with her.

Amarudeen decided to serve biryani to 1,000 people every new moon day because she died on a new moon day.

Amarudeen, on the other hand, came across the idea of building his mother a miniature Taj Mahal after realising that this was insufficient.

He bought one-acre land in his familial town, Ammayiappan, and with the support of a builder friend, started constructing the landmark.

He bought marble from Rajasthan, built pathways around the monument like the Taj Mahal in Agra, and opened it to the public on June 2.

It has a madrasa where ten students are currently staying and meditation centers where people of all faiths can meditate.

Amarudeen, on the other hand, did not promote the Taj Mahal of the South, so word of mouth spread about it.

