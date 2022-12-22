Covid-19: Screening of tourists begins at Taj Mahal, other tourist sites in Agra amid surge in global cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19: Screening of tourists begins at the Taj Mahal and other tourist sites in Agra

COVID-19: Amid the growing cases of coronavirus cases in several countries, health authorities here have started screening visitors at the Taj Mahal and other tourist sites in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.

According to reports, authorities are focusing their efforts mainly on foreign tourists in order to contain the spread of Omicron's new sub-variant BF.7.

An official said that mainly visitors from China, Japan, Brazil, the United States and European countries are being screened and their samples collected at tourist sites, including the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Akbar's Tomb.

Agra CMO stresses on 'Trace, Test and Treat' policy

Meanwhile, Agra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Arun Srivastava has emphasised on 'Trace, Test and Treat' policy in an attempt to tackle the new variant. Further, he also urged people to wear masks, follow physical-distancing norms and other Covid appropriate behaviour.

"Agra is a tourist city and Covid tests are being done to tackle the new virus variant. Screening is being done at the Taj Mahal's east and west gates, Agra Fort and Akbar's Tomb in Sikandra," Srivastava told PTI.

Passengers arriving at the city airport, railway stations and inter-state bus terminal are also being screened.

Sample collection points set up in Agra

The Health Department has also set up sample collection points at Sarojini Naidu Medical College and district hospitals and primary health centres in the city and community health centres in rural Agra. Those who have symptoms of cold, cough and fever can visit the health centres for sampling, Srivastava added.

"Residents are being asked to wear masks and maintain physical distancing in public places. They have been advised to use hand sanitisers and follow Covid guidelines to avoid infections. Residents can also get vaccinated, including the booster dose.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to assess Covid situation

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, the status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health implications for the country.

He also cautioned against complacency and advised strict vigil. He reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

(With inputs from PTI)

