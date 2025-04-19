Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu AC suburban train service begins: Check ticket prices, route, timings The AC EMU service was flagged off from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu at 7 am and saw eager passengers enjoying the ride. Southern Railway stated that the introduction of the AC EMU is part of its efforts to offer a more comfortable travel experience to commuters.

Chennai:

Good news for Chennai residents! The firs AC EMU service under the Chennai Division of Southern Railway began along the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu corridor on Saturday, marking yet another significant feat in the suburban rail network that is often hailed by many as the transport lifeline of the city and its neighbourhoods.

The suburban train is equipped with more features than regular EMU rakes such as automatic doors and passenger information system. The maiden service was kicked off from the Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu at 7 am and saw eager passengers enjoying the ride.

Southern Railway stated that the introduction of the AC EMU is part of its efforts to offer a more comfortable and hassle-free travel experience for passengers.

"The service will be a boon for commuters during the peak hours and the hot and humid weather conditions. The modern AC EMU rake is equipped with better facilities for passengers like automatic doors, passenger information systems, CCTV cameras, well-marked entry/exit points, and is a significant milestone in enhancing passenger comfort," Southern Railway said.

The new AC EMU services will operate on two routes within the Chennai suburban sector—between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach and Tambaram. However, these services will not be available on Sundays, Southern Railway clarified.

"Passengers holding First Class season tickets are not permitted to travel in the AC EMU services, as these services are governed by a separate fee structure," an official release stated.

AC EMU Ticket Prices

Southern Railway has released the fare structure for the AC EMU services:

Minimum fare: Rs 35 (for up to 10 km)

Maximum fare: Rs 105 (for distances between 56–60 km)

Monthly season tickets: Prices range from Rs 620 to Rs 2,115, depending on the distance traveled.

Each AC EMU train halts at key stations along the route, including Chennai Fort, Chennai Park, Chennai Egmore, Mambalam, Guindy, St. Thomas Mount, Tirusulam, Tambaram, and several others.

(With PTI inputs)