Bagmati Express accident: Restoration process underway, Railway sets up help desk to assist passengers

Restoration work underway after Bagmati Express met with accident

After the Mysore-Darbhanga Express met with an accident at Kavraipettai in Chennai Division, the Southern Railway set up a help desk at Dr MGR Chennai Railway Station to assist the passengers. Meanwhile, the restoration work was underway at Ponneri- Kavarappettai railway stations (46 km from Chennai).

The helpline numbers have also been issued by Chennai Division and the other stations on the train's route. The Ministry of Railway provided the information through social media. According to the Ministry of Railways, the following numbers have been issued.

Cennai Division 04425354151, 04424354995

Samastipur- 8102918840

Darbhanga- 8210335395

Danapur - 9031069105

DDU Junction- 7525039558

Notably, the 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Bagmati Express caught fire late on Friday night after colliding with a goods train at Kavarappettai. After the collision, 12-13 coaches derailed. The accident caused injuries to 19 passengers. The injured were being treated at the Accident & Emergency Department of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Chennai. Soon after the accident, around 400 residents reached the accident site. Ambulance and rescue teams were also rushed to the spot.

Railway Minister takes stock of situation

Following the tragic accident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took stock of the situation and received information about the Mysore-Darbhanga Express accident. He spoke to railway officials and instructed them to ensure that all passengers reached their destination safely.

He asked them to make arrangements for the injured passengers to get treatment in the hospital as soon as possible. He also asked the officials to complete the rescue operation at the site as soon as possible.