Amit Shah says Annamalai will get national role but he will continue work in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai will play an important role in the state politics and at the same time, he will be given responsibilities at the national level.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time that Amit Shah has hinted at a bigger role for Annamalai outside Tamil Nadu. After Annamalai stepped down as the state BJP president in April and Nainar Nagendran was appointed his successor, Amit Shah had lauded his tenure in the state.

Amit Shah calls Annamalai’s leadership commendable

Terming Annamalai’s leadership as “commendable,” Amit Shah highlighted his efforts in expanding the party’s footprint in Tamil Nadu and taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies to the grassroots.

Amit Shah posted on X, “The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji’s organisational skills in the party’s national framework.”

“As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri K Annamalai Ji has made commendable accomplishments... The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji's organisational skills in the party's national framework,” Shah had posted on X at the time.

NDA to form govt in state in 2026, says Shah

Recently Amit Shah said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP and AIADMK, will form the government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The NDA alliance of the BJP and the AIADMK is going to form a government in Tamil Nadu next year,” Shah said, adding that the Chief Ministerial candidate will be from the AIADMK. However, he did not name AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami directly.

