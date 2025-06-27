Theft at Kerala High Court judge’s residence: Six sovereigns of gold missing The stolen item, identified as six sovereigns (around six grams) of gold, belonged to the judge’s private secretary, police said on Friday.

Kochi:

A case of theft has been reported from the official residence of Kerala High Court Judge Justice A Badharudeen, located near Kalamassery, Kochi, prompting concerns over security at high-profile residences. The stolen item, identified as six sovereigns (around six grams) of gold, belonged to the judge’s private secretary, police said on Friday.

Theft from a high-security zone

The incident reportedly occurred on June 23, but a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 26 after a formal complaint was filed. The gold was allegedly taken from Justice Badharudeen’s bedroom, raising serious questions about how a theft could occur within a heavily guarded official residence in one of the most secure areas of the city.

According to an official from Kalamassery Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the residence falls, the FIR has been registered under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with theft in a dwelling house.

Police launch investigation

A preliminary investigation has been initiated, and authorities are now in the process of preparing a list of individuals to be questioned, particularly those with access to the judge’s residence. Police, however, have so far refrained from disclosing further details, citing the sensitivity of the case.

The incident has sparked considerable attention due to the unusual breach in a high-security zone, especially in the residence of a sitting High Court judge in Kerala’s commercial capital.

No suspects named yet

As of now, no suspects have been publicly identified, and it remains unclear how the theft was carried out undetected. Authorities are expected to scrutinise security arrangements and surveillance footage from the premises as part of their probe.