Air India flight to Sharjah suffers technical glitch, announces mid-air emergency, fire tenders on spot

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Air India flight to Sharjah suffers technical glitch.

An Air India flight from Trichy to Sharjah faced a technical problem (Hydraulic failure) and is rounding in air space to decrease the fuel before landing at Trichy airport.

Airport Director Gopalakrishnan, more than 20 Ambulances and fire tenders rushed to the spot at the airport to make sure no big accident occurs.

The Air India flight, which is right now hovering over Trichy airspace, is expected to land in 45 minutes, the airport director said in a statement. The Trichy airport director said the pilot alerted the air station about the hydraulic failure.

With 140 passengers onboard, the flight took off from Trichy airport for Sharjah at 5.43 pm but soon developed a technical snag.

What is Hydraulic failure?

In airlines, the hydraulic failure happens when the system that uses pressurised fluid to control important parts, like the landing gear, brakes, and flaps, stops working properly.

Trichy District Collector stated that the airport director conveyed there was no reason to worry and the flight would be able to land safely.

Trichy District Collector said that as a precautionary measure, the authorities have kept ambulances and rescue teams on standby.