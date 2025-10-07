Air India's Colombo-Chennai flight carrying 158 passengers cancelled after bird hit The aircraft has been grounded, and extensive checks were carried out by the Air India engineers and the airline officials cancelled its return journey due to the incident.

Chennai:

An Air India flight from Colombo to Chennai carrying 158 passengers suffered a bird hit on Tuesday, airport authorities said. Following the incident, the airline was forced to cancel the flight.

As per the authorities, the aircraft landed safely at the Chennai airport, and all the passengers were safely disembarked from the plane. The bird hit was detected after it touched down at the airport in Chennai.

The aircraft was grounded, and Air India engineers conducted extensive inspections. Due to the incident, the airline canceled its return flight and arranged a replacement plane to transport the 137 passengers, who later departed for Colombo.

Emergency turbine was deployed on Air India

An Air India flight operating between Amritsar and Birmingham encountered a mid-air technical issue involving the deployment of its emergency turbine system, known as the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), during its final approach on October 4. The aircraft, operating as flight AI117, landed safely at Birmingham Airport despite the unexpected activation.

According to Air India, the operating crew of flight AI117 detected the deployment of the RAT- a crucial safety component designed to supply emergency power to aircraft systems in the event of dual engine failure or loss of primary power. However, in this case, all electrical and hydraulic parameters were functioning normally, indicating no immediate system failure. Despite the alert, the crew maintained control throughout the descent and executed a smooth and safe landing.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Air India flight from Amritsar to Birmingham grounds after emergency turbine deployment | Details

Also Read: Pilots’ body asks DGCA to probe electrical systems of all Boeing 787s after Air India emergency case