WTA year-end rankings 2024 confirmed: Aryna Sabalenka finishes as No.1, Qinwen Zheng enters top 5

After winning the Australian and US Open titles in 2024, Aryna Sabalenka finished the season as the world's No.1 player. She lost the WTA Finals semi-final clash against the eventual champion Coco Gauff but stayed on top in the year-end rankings ahead of Iga Swiatek.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2024 19:26 IST
WTA Year-End Rankings 2024
Image Source : GETTY Aryna Sabalenka during the WTA Finals 2024 game in Riyadh on November 6, 2024

Aryna Sabalenka finished as the world's No.1 female tennis player in the updated WTA year-end rankings 2024 on Monday. Despite failing to reach the final of the WTA Finals, the star Belarusian clinched the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2024 to snatch the world No.1 crown from Iga Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek won the Roland-Garros but suffered early exits in the rest of the three majors in 2024. Swiatek also failed to reach the knockout stages of the recent WTA Finals in Riyadh with two defeats in three matches. She finishes the season in the second position in the WTA year-end rankings with 8370 points.

Sabalenka enjoyed a sensational 2024 season with two Grand Slam titles to finish with 9417 points. WTA Finals champion Coco Gauff held her third position in the updated rankings with 6530 points.

The rising Italian Jasmine Paolini ended the 2024 season as the world No.4 after achieving her best performances in all four majors. She made the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon in 2024 and was notably not present in the top 30 in the 2023 year-end rankings.

Meanwhile, the Chinese youngster Qinwen Zheng entered the top 5 of the WTA rankings for the first time after a memorable 2024 season. Zheng surpassed Elena Rybakina to claim the 5th position in the WTA year-end rankings 2024. Zheng famously claimed the gold medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 and finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open and WTA Finals. 

WTA Year-end Rankings 2024

  1. Aryna Sabalenka - 9416 points
  2. Iga Swiatek - 8370 points
  3. Coco Gauff - 6530 points
  4. Jasmine Paolini - 5344 points
  5. Qinwen Zheng - 5340 points
  6. Elena Rybakina - 5171 points
  7. Jessica Pegula - 4705 points
  8. Emma Navarro - 3589 points
  9. Daria Jasatkina - 3368 points
  10. Barbora Krejcikova - 3214 points
