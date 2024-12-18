World Tennis League live streaming: How to watch Aryna Sabalenka, Sumit Nagal live in action on TV in India?

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
World Tennis League live streaming: The current world No.1 women's singles player Aryna Sabalenka and India's top-ranked men's singles star Sumit Nagal are drafted in the TSL Hawks squad for the third edition of the non-ATP/WTA tournament.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024 19:53 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 23:45 IST
World Tennis League live streaming
Image Source : GETTY World Tennis League live streaming

The third edition of the highly-anticipated World Tennis League tournament will begin on Thursday, December 19. World's biggest tennis stars, including top two Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, will feature in the non-ATP/WTA tournament in Abu Dhabi.

India's top-ranked men's singles star Sumit Nagal has been drafted with the world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in HonorFX Eagles's squad. The five-time Grand Slam winner and the former No.1 Iga Swiatek leads the HonorFX Eagles which also features world No.11 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A total of 16 players are divided into four squads each and every team will play one men's singles, one women's singles, and two doubles sets, which may include men's doubles, women's doubles, or mixed doubles. The top two teams will progress to the final. The live streaming and telecast in available for India-based tennis fans.

World Tennis League​ live streaming and telecast

  • When is the World Tennis League scheduled?

The World Tennis League​ 2024 tournament will begin on Thursday, December 19 and the final will be played on December 22. 

  • At what time do the World Tennis League games begin?

The World Tennis League​ 2024 matches will begin at 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm IST (1 pm and 5 pm local time).

  • World Tennis League​ 2024 venue

The World Tennis League​ 2024 matches will be played at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. 

  • Where can you watch the World Tennis League​ 2024 matches live on TV?

The live telecast of the World Tennis League​ 2024 matches will occur on the Sony Ten 1 TV channel in India.

  • Where can you watch the World Tennis League​ 2024 matches live online in India?

Indian tennis fans can enjoy the live streaming of the World Tennis League​ 2024 matches online on the SonyLiv application and website.

World Tennis League 2024 Squads

Game Changers Falcons: Elena Rybakina, Caroline Garcia, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov.

TSL Hawks: Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Sumit Nagal, Jordan Thompson.

HonorFX Eagles: Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Shevchenko, Paula Badosa.

Kites: Simona Halep, Jasmine Paolini, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud.

